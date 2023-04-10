Jodeci Announces “Summer Block Party Tour” With SWV & Dru Hill

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Three of the most commercially successful R&B groups from the 1990s will hit the road together this year. Jodeci will headline the “Summer Block Party Tour” with SWV and Dru Hill as supporting acts.

Over the weekend, the official Jodeci account on Instagram confirmed the “Summer Block Party Tour” is on the way in the near future. All four members of Jodeci will be part of the North American trek.

“Sign up at link in our bio for an exclusive presale code good for Monday April 24. General on sale starts Friday, April 28. Cities + more details to be announced soon. We’re bringing @officialswv, @druhill4real + more. You don’t wanna miss it 🎶,” reads the Instagram caption.

DeVanté Swing, Mr. Dalvin, K-Ci, and JoJo make up Jodeci. Sometimes referred to as The Bad Boys of R&B, the Uptown Records originals released chart-topping singles such as “Forever My Lady,” “Come and Talk to Me,” and “Cry for You.”

The “Summer Block Party Tour” will also feature SWV, best known for songs like “Weak” and “Right Here/Human Nature.” Dru Hill is part of the lineup as well. The foursome scored hits with tracks like “Tell Me” and “In My Bed.”

Jodeci Will Join Mary J Blige For The SOAW Festival In ATL

The “Summer Block Party Tour” announcement comes after Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival booked Jodeci for the 2023 event in Atlanta. It will be the first time Blige and the four men shared a stage together in over 30 years.

“At the end of the day, Jodeci and Mary J. Blige, we’re a family, and we helped each other in a lot of ways,” said Blige in March. “Me and JoJo wrote some songs together, and he sang background.”

She added, “So regardless of whatever our little beef was back in the day, we were young, but now we’re all grown. At the end of the day, I’m a fan of Jodeci. We realize how important we are to each other, so it was beautiful to see them.”

Former couple K-Ci and Mary J. Blige collaborated for “I Don’t Want to Do Anything” off MJB’s What’s the 411? album from 1992. DeVante Swing produced and co-wrote the song. Jodeci’s JoJo and K-Ci also worked with Blige to write songs on her second studio LP My Life.