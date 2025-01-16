Diddy Update: Jodeci Member Gets Major Win In Assault Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Devante Swing has been dismissed without prejudice from a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Liza Gardner against Diddy, but the gravity of the allegations remains.

Founding Jodeci member Devante Swing has been removed from a sexual assault lawsuit filed against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Filed by Liza Gardner, the lawsuit claimed she was sexually assaulted by Diddy when she was 16, with allegations of Swing’s involvement sparking controversy.

In a legal filing submitted through her attorney Tyrone Blackburn, Gardner announced her decision to “voluntarily dismiss all claims” against Swing without prejudice.

This means Gardner reserves the right to refile accusations against Swing in the future. While the dismissal may seem like a victory for the singer, it doesn’t necessarily suggest exoneration.

The lawsuit included explosive claims that Swing acted as Gardner’s “co-guardian” during the time of the alleged assault and contributed to the situation’s creation.

Gardner accused Swing of trafficking her across state lines from North Carolina to New York and New Jersey, supplying her with alcohol and marijuana, and “prostituting” her to Diddy.

She also said that Swing was present in the room during the assault and failed to intervene.

Gardner’s lawsuit included a witness statement from a friend who said that Swing was observed “leaning against the wall or furniture or something, watching whatever Puffy was doing to Liza.”

The lawsuit accused Swing of aiding and abetting Diddy in the alleged assault.

Swing, who has not publicly commented on being dropped from the suit, has yet to respond to these claims as of the latest updates.