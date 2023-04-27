Joe Budden Brands Frank Ocean A Long-Time Scammer: “Most Of The Scams Are Genius” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden says Frank Ocean will “always wear the scammer tag for me,” and claims he was showing his true colors at Coachella.

Joe Budden says Frank Ocean’s polarizing Coachella set was on-brand, claiming the Grammy-Award-winning singer has always been a “scammer.”

The outspoken rapper turned podcaster slammed the “Novacane” hitmaker during the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. He accused Frank Ocean of making questionable moves throughout his career.

“Frank Ocean is a scammer,” Joe Budden began his tirade. “He’s a scammer for the way he got out of his [Def Jam] Universal contract. I think most of the scams are genius. He’ll always wear the scammer tag for me. That f##### up a lot of artists, he didn’t care. Lost a lot of artist revenue streams, took Apple out the game, he didn’t care.”

Joe Budden continued, claiming Frank Ocean has been a scammer since at least 2016 when he dropped the visual album Endless to fulfill his Def Jam contract before dropping a bombshell the following day when he released his official sophomore LP Blonde independently.

When he returned to the topic of Frank Ocean’s debut headlining Coachella set, he acknowledged the singer’s “genius.” However, Joe Budden says Coachella should have told the singer to “suck my dick” and “get the f### out of here.” According to the podcaster, “Y’all could have got DaBaby for a quarter of the price.”

Joe Budden also blasted Frank Ocean for teasing a new album during his controversial Coachella set.

“I’d smack the s### out of you!” he raged. “What the f### are you talking about, you f###### idiot?! Everybody is here for your stupid ass who ain’t put out music in ages, and you can’t even confirm if there’s new music coming?! The arrogance of these n#####, yo.”

While Joe Budden was incensed over Frank Ocean’s performance, Justin Bieber was a fan. “I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance,” he gushed.