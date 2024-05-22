Joe Budden Calls Tahiry “Failed Gold Digger” In Response To Renewed Abuse Claims

Tahiry reiterated domestic abuse allegations against her ex-boyfriend Joe Budden, who responded to her on social media.

Love & Hip-Hop star Tahiry criticized her ex-boyfriend Joe Budden for discussing the disturbing video of Diddy assaulting Cassie. Tahiry was shocked to learn the Joe Budden Podcast covered the incident since she previously accused him of abusing her.

“FOH, Who????” she commented on Instagram. “The irony. This is so triggering!!!! I remember joey throwing me down a flight of stairs dragging me back into the house & me having to talk him into letting me go.”

She added, “FOR HOURS!!!! The whole s### took me out. So hard to watch. So sorry for Cassie and every other woman who is currently going through it or has ever gone through it. It’s tough.”

Budden accused Tahiry of lying and using his name to stay relevant in a lengthy message reposted on his Instagram Stories. He also resorted to name-calling, labeling her a “failed gold digger” and “con woman.”

“You are a lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted and manipulated many men,” Budden wrote. “Outside of me you lack an identity which is why you’ve tried desperately to attach yourself to me for over 15 years. The last time I saw you I purchased a mattress from you and you were happy you made the sale, you were fine then. There was that night after Starlets 6 years ago when you invited me inside your new place, you were fine then too.”

He continued, “You were on my body your entire last stint on L&HH and tried your best to disrespect my son’s mother in the process., I had to ask producers to keep you away from us like the cancer you are!! Yet you continue to slight my name online because… it’s your identity. I don’t speak to you or about you because it’s low vibrational. You’re a low level Dyckman con woman that’s been lying about (you already know) for ages. I pray you heal and move on one day, hopefully this is our last exchange…. Prayers to all real victims.”

Tahiry said people close to Budden knew he abused her. The reality TV personality declared she’s no longer afraid of him.

“You can say WHATEVER you want about me!” she wrote. “Those that know me know!!!! I’m not scared of you anymore. You can keep bullying, intimidating the rest. Those that know you and are around you also know the truth. Sad that they continue to enable your behavior. Your time is coming!”

Multiple women have accused Budden of domestic abuse. Tahiry detailed her allegations in a 2020 interview with Hollywood Unlocked.