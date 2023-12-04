Joe Budden Denies Trashing NBA YoungBoy’s Music For Clout: “I’m Way Bigger Than Him” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden is fighting back against claims that he’s talking about NBA YoungBoy for clout after he trashed the younger rapper’s skills on a recent episode of his podcast.

His comments sparked an expletive-laced rant from YoungBoy, prompting Budden to respond. He took to a Twitter Spaces Sunday night (November 3) to rebuff claims of clout chasing. Furthermore, Budden says he’s even bigger than YoungBoy, and he came with receipts. He also addressed YoungBoy’s claims that his last album charted at No. 2, and he currently has two projects in the Top. 10.

“I just want to say I’m way bigger than him. Stop this,” he began. Although some of the other speakers disagreed, Joe Budden followed up with some NBA YoungBoy stats,

“You young idiots get followed by these label metrics and these digital tricks,” he added. “Would you like me to read you the numbers on YoungBoy’s last six projects?”

The rapper-turned-podcaster then listed off multiple projects alongside their corresponding first-week sales.

“Stop this, yo,” he stated, rejecting claims he missed some albums. “The point is you doing a lot for somebody that don’t sell more than 60,000 records. Stop it, it’s not this dominant force that you n##### keep trying to make it out to be. Y’all do the same thing with Brent [Faiyaz], y’all do the same thing with all these new n##### that y’all like.” Check out the clip below.

NBA YoungBoy Snaps On Joe Budden

Although Budden conceded that he “could have found a much nicer way” to word his initial NBA YoungBoy critique, the damage was already done.

On his podcast, Joe Budden called NBA YoungBoy “trash,” said his music is “horrible,” and added, “he is really, really, really, really, really bad.”

The Motown Records rapper heard his remarks and told him to “come on down to Grave Digger mountain and talk to me.”