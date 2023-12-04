NBA YoungBoy Unleashes On Joe Budden—Quickly Gets Birdman’s Attention

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Motown Records rapper was responding to recent comments the podcast host made about his talent or, in his opinion, lack thereof.

NBA YoungBoy is apparently incensed over something Joe Budden said about his music. On Sunday (December 3), the Motown Records rapper snapped on Instagram Live and essentially challenged Budden step up. He tagged him multiple times, seemingly hoping to get a response to his expletive-laced rant.

In the clip, NBA YoungBoy holds a stack of money in front of the camera and shouts, “The last album I dropped sat at No. 2 Two of my albums still in the Top 10 you p### a## n####! Don’t speak on me. I don’t play that s###. Don’t rat on me either you p#### b####.

“You stupid dumb b####. Your dick don’t even get hard no more. F### wrong with that n####? Don’t rat on me. B#### you done all them interviews, come on down to Grave Digger mountain and talk to me. B#### if you can’t do that, you b####-made n####. Shut your f###ing mouth!”

NBA Youngboy ain’t playing with Joe Budden 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pxlMotxetb — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 4, 2023

NBA YoungBoy was responding to recent comments Budden made about his artistic talent or, in his opinion, lack thereof on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

“Uh, what else do I have written down here,” Budden said. “‘You ready to tell the truth about NBA YoungBoy?’ Am I ready to do this? That n###a is trash. He’s horrible. He is horrible, he is horrible, he is really, really, really, really, really bad. I don’t know him as a person, I’m only speaking about music. He is really, really, really bad. And that thing happened with him.

“When he was out, the label pushed a button and did some YouTube s###. All the little kids had to just come to the f###ing gathering and tell you about NBA YoungBoy’s views and how great he is and how awesome he is and how amazing he’s doing.”

Birdman also caught wind of Budden’s remarks and hopped in the fray. He wrote, “You fuckn with something you should leave alone. Stunna Corleone. Gotti Nbarg.” Of course, the scenario is nothing new for Budden; he’s used to ruffling feathers. Check out Birdman’s post below.