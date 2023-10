The dogmatic podcast host has added another layer to the saga.

Joe Budden is back at it on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast—nothing new there. Days after he and Drake started beefing online over Budden’s critique of For All The Dogs, the dogmatic host has added another layer to the saga. On Wednesday (October 11), a clip of the show started making the rounds in which Budden exposes alleged direct messages he received from Drake following his comments. He said it came with a 55-second voice note he opted not to play.

“He jumps in my DMs,” Budden said. “I ain’t lying. He jumped right in my DMs, and I’m pacing around, smoking. He DMs me with a 55-second voice note. I can’t tell you what it said cause I didn’t listen to it. You gotta speak to me with love.”

Budden’s co-host Melyssa Ford asked if he wanted to play it on air, but he declined.

“If I was one of these clout-chasing ass n####s that’s exactly what I would come in here and do,” he said. “But I’m too thorough at my core and my soul. Protecting energy is a thing. Y’all don’t talk to me when I say favorable things any other time, don’t f###ing talk to me now. The way y’all appear to feel about Hip-Hop media, who the f### are y’all to think you should be granted the luxury of dishonesty.”

Drake laid into Budden after he found out the former Slaughterhouse rapper suggested he was too old to be pandering to the kids with his music.

“@joebudden you have failed at music,” Drake wrote in part. “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your billsFor any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity.

“You switched careers cause the things that pop into your brain had you broke living cheque to cheque and the raps you write had 450 men showing up to your shows in dusty Enyce jeans to screw up their face to Mood Muzik 29 and pretend you are the goat. pls to any artist that’s doing what they feel is right don’t let these opinions affect your mindset after the fact…this guy is the poster child of frustration and surrendering.”

Budden replied with, “you’ll grow up sooner or late. Father time is undefeated.” Read Drake’s entire response below.