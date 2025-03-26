Joe Budden Faces Lawsuit Over Naked “Sleep Walking” Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden is facing a lawsuit from two of his neighbors over allegations that he attempted to enter their residence naked and created a disruptive environment with his podcast.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by attorney Thomas Mirigliano on behalf of John and Yuliya Aksoy and claims that Budden, his podcast co-host Melyssa Ford and the condo association engaged in a “campaign of intimidation and retribution” after the couple raised complaints about the excessive noise from Budden’s podcast recordings.

The Aksoys allege that Budden and his associates frequently smoked marijuana in the condo’s common areas, leaving ashes on the property and creating a “hazardous environment” for their young daughter.

The couple’s grievances led them to file a complaint with the condo association, which sparked a tense exchange with Budden. According to the lawsuit, Budden accused Yuliya of making racially charged comments and claimed to have recorded evidence of the remarks, though the couple asserts that no such recording has surfaced.

The lawsuit also highlights an episode of the “Joe Budden Podcast” from October 19, 2024, during which Budden and his co-hosts allegedly played loud music, simulated gunshots and “sirens for more than eight minutes” in an apparent effort to antagonize the Aksoys. Furthermore, the couple claims that Budden openly mocked the allegations of his naked hallway incident on the podcast, referring to them dismissively and joking about the situation.

They have included screenshots from a door camera that purportedly show Budden in the hallway without clothing in December 2024. Following the incident, Budden was temporarily barred from the condo but allegedly returned about a week later.

Joe Budden’s attorney, Nima Ameri, has denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit “a money grab attempt by a person we believe to be a racist.”

In response to the growing controversy, Budden recently relocated his podcast recordings back to the basement studio of his engineer, Parks. While Budden cited municipal bylaws as the reason for the change, he denied that his personal legal troubles influenced the move.

“You cannot film anything in any of those buildings,” Budden explained. “What I’m going through personally is totally separate.”

Despite this, speculation among fans has been rampant. Many believe Budden’s decision to move the podcast was directly tied to the legal dispute. Social media users pointed out that the building was already unhappy with the podcast being recorded there and the fallout from the naked hallway incident may have escalated tensions further. Some listeners also noted that co-host Flip inadvertently confirmed they were still recording in the building after the incident, potentially leading to their removal.

As Budden prepares for his January 16 court date on disorderly lewdness charges, his legal team maintains his innocence.