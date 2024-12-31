Joe Budden Seemingly Reacts To Naked Hallway Incident

Joe Budden is trending after social media users reacted to reports he was charged with disorderly lewdness for wandering naked around his apartment hallway earlier this month.
In a press release, authorities in Edgewater, New Jersey, confirmed a report from a resident at 7:21 a.m. on December 4. The resident reported Joe Budden “was standing outside of their apartment door completely naked.”
According to authorities, Joe Budden was captured on a doorbell camera trying to enter his neighbor’s residence. After several unsuccessful attempts to punch in the code, Budden returned to his own home across the hall. Budden is reportedly set to appear in court on January 16.
Social media users are having a field day trolling the outspoken rapper-turned-podcaster.
Budden seemingly reacted to the viral attention, posting a meme on his Instagram Story.
Comedian Lil Duval shared a clip of Will Ferrell’s iconic streaking scene from the movie Old School.
“They say Joe budden running around Jersey like this,” he teased.
The rapper turned podcast addressed the move from their old studio after taking a short break from the show and returning to their old set in engineer Parks’ basement.
Budden insisted they made the switch because “the bylaws of the town” prohibited filming “in any of those buildings.”
He also noted, “What I’m going through personally is totally separate” from why they changed the filming location.”
Nonetheless, social media users weren’t buying the excuse, and many refused to believe the rumor Joe Budden was sleepwalking. Check out some of the reactions below.