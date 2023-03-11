Joe Budden Fires Back At Peter Rosenberg For Defending Logic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Podcaster Joe Budden has made it clear that he is not a fan of Logic. Hot 97 radio personality Peter Rosenberg came to the Maryland-raised rapper’s defense on social media.

On this week’s “Flag On The Play” episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the titular host criticized Logic’s cover of Ice Cube’s classic “It Was a Good Day” single. Budden even called for the College Park album creator to quit the music business.

“Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you. Please join me in retirement,” said Joe Budden. “Never step near a recording device again. Throw your phone in the ocean. Be allergic to microphones. Promise your fans nothing.”

The New Jersey native added, “Don’t go to the studio ever again. You are the worst. You are really, really bad. And then when we think he can’t get any worse, you have the bright idea of doing an Ice Cube flip.”

Joe Budden’s critical comments about Logic became a topic of discussion on Twitter. Peter Rosenberg reacted to Budden by pointing out some of the commercial success of the two-time Grammy nominee.

“Logic has TWO Billboard Number 1 albums… 3 platinum albums, 1 gold album, and a nearly diamond single… sorry [Joe Budden] – I love ya… And the Ice cube cover was not a great choice .. but he has done way too well in music for you to tell him anything,” tweeted Rosenberg.

Logic has TWO Billboard Number 1 albums … 3 platinum albums, 1 gold album and a nearly diamond single .. sorry @JoeBudden — i love ya..and the ice cube cover was not a great choice .. but he has done way too well in music for you to tell him anything https://t.co/9HANL0SauR — Real Late 2 Soon Come (@Rosenbergradio) March 9, 2023

Joe Budden & Peter Rosenberg Clashed In The Past

In actuality, Logic has three chart-toppers on the Billboard 200 chart. 2017’s Everybody, 2018’s Bobby Tarantino II, and 2019’s Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind topped the weekly album rankings.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid as 8x-Platinum. That 2017 collaboration also peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Joe Budden responded to the University of Maryland alumnus showing support for Logic. The retired emcee tweeted, “Love you too Pete but by this ‘logic,’ you shouldn’t be telling me anything about podcasting 🤷🏾‍♂️ 🤗.”

Love you too Pete but by this “logic”, you shouldn’t be telling me anything about podcasting 🤷🏾‍♂️ 🤗 https://t.co/86apZKxJ4n — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 10, 2023

Peter Rosenberg and Joe Budden have a long history as frenemies. Budden infamously walked out of a 2016 interview with Hot 97. Plus, Rosenberg claimed he played a role in the creation of The Joe Budden Podcast.

In 2021, Peter Rosenberg blamed Joe Budden for his former co-hosts Rory Farrell and Jamil “Mal” Clay leaving The Joe Budden Podcast on bad terms. Last year, Budden fired back at Rosenberg after the WWE panelist complained about his Juan Ep Is Life podcast charting lower than Budden’s bi-weekly audio series on Apple Music.