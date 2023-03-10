Logic Doubles Down On Promoting His Ice Cube Cover After Catching Heat Online

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden slams the “Self Medication” rapper for the remake.

On March 6, Logic released a cover of “It Was a Good Day” by Hip Hop legend Ice Cube. The move was used as a promotional tactic for the Maryland-raised rapper’s College Park album.

The original “It Was a Good Day” became one of Ice Cube’s biggest commercial hits, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Many internet users blasted Logic for remaking the classic single from 1993.

For example, emcee-turned-podcaster Joe Budden called out the rhymer born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II on his self-titled show. The former Slaughterhouse member has also been very critical of Logic in the past.

Joe Budden Begs Logic To Retire

“Logic, I beg of you, I’m pleading with you. Please join me in retirement,” said Joe Budden. “Never step near a recording device again. Throw your phone in the ocean. Be allergic to microphones. Promise your fans nothing.”

Budden added, “Don’t go to the studio ever again. You are the worst. You are really, really bad. And then when we think he can’t get any worse, you have the bright idea of doing an Ice Cube flip.”

Logic does not seem to be taking the criticism about his Ice Cube cover too seriously. On Thursday night, the former Def Jam recording artist posted a photo of himself to Twitter with the caption, “Then we played bones, and I’m yellin domino.”

Then we played bones, and I’m yellin domino pic.twitter.com/k68P4Hu0vL — Rap Adam Sandler (@Logic301) March 10, 2023

College Park Features Redman, Statik Selektah, Seth MacFarlane & More

That tweet references lyrics from the “It Was a Good Day” song. The picture features Logic wearing a College Park hat as well. His eighth studio album dropped on February 24 via Three Oh One Productions and BMG Rights Management.

Logic recruited some Hip Hop heavy hitters for his College Park studio LP. Guest appearances include Bun B, RZA, Redman, and Statik Selektah. Plus, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane shows up on the “Self Medication” track.

Listeners should not expect to hear Logic collaborating with Joe Budden any time soon. Despite apologizing to his constant target in 2020, Budden continued to take aim at the DMV representative. Logic even claimed The Joe Budden Podcast host caused part of his depression.