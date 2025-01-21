Joe Budden “Hurt” Over Drake’s UMG Lawsuit— Claims Rapper Ruined Hip-Hop For Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden slammed Drake’s lawsuit against UMG as a disgrace to Hip-Hop culture, predicting it could mark the end of the rapper’s career.

Joe Budden has harshly criticized Drake’s recent lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), calling it a disgrace to Hip-Hop culture and predicting it could spell the end of the Canadian artist’s career.

On his podcast, Budden expressed deep disappointment in the state of Hip-Hop, particularly in light of Drake’s legal action.

“There’s no unity in Hip-Hop, none of y’all know what culture means,” Budden lamented. “This s### is a f###### mess. It’s disgusting. And if you love this s###, it hurts!”

Describing himself as a “diss track king,” Budden took issue with Drake’s approach to the beef with Kendrick Lamar. He criticized Drake for what he sees as hypocritical behavior, stating, “I just don’t like the Karen play-both-sides, the aggressor and the victim.”

The rapper-turned-podcaster suggested that Drake’s lawsuit, which alleges UMG promoted Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” containing false accusations, goes against the spirit of Hop-Hop.

“Y’all can have it. It ain’t my Hip-Hop,” Budden declared. “Maybe I aged out of this s### faster than I thought I would.”

When co-host Ish argued that Drake has a right to complain about his label promoting a song that brands him a pedophile, Budden offered a stark warning.

“He’s well within his right to do so, yes,” he stated. “But no other artist would think about doing it because it’s the end of your career. The same way this is going to be the end of his career.”

"I'm about to cry, the Hip-Hop I love is just gone now… this sh*t hurts… I'm saddened, as a diss track King…"



Elsewhere during the podcast, Joe Budden criticized Drake for “code-switching” between a tough guy persona and a victim mentality.

“I’m not naming no names,” Budden said, referencing Drake associating with another Toronto rapper who has publicly threatened Lamar’s life. “But you know who you running around with and you know what you’re doing and you know what you threatening. So if you that, then be that. But don’t be that and also Karen out.”

Check out Joe Budden’s thoughts on Drake suing UMG in the episode below.