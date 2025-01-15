Drake Claims UMG Responsible For Shootings & Break-Ins In New Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake is suing Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the label of pushing a false narrative that nearly destroyed his life.

Drake is done playing nice. The chart-topping rapper has taken Universal Music Group (UMG) to court, claiming they pushed a vicious campaign to trash his name and cash in on the drama.

Although Drake quietly withdrew his petition against UMG and Spotify on Tuesday evening (January 14), he immediately filed a fresh lawsuit.

The legal battle centers around Kendrick Lamar’s fiery track ”Not Like Us,” which Drake says falsely accuses him of being a pedophile and even encourages violence against him.

The lawsuit paints a wild picture of a music industry feud turned dark. Just days after the song dropped in May 2024, Drake’s Toronto mansion was the target of a drive-by shooting. His security guard was wounded, and Drake alleges the chaos didn’t stop there—trespassers followed, one digging under a security gate to break onto his property.

Drake didn’t just fear for his own life but had to pull his young son out of school and send him out of the city for safety.

Drake claims UMG was well aware the song’s accusations were bogus but leaned into the controversy for streams and cash. He accuses the label of unleashing a global marketing frenzy, promoting the track on every platform imaginable and even allegedly using bots to inflate its numbers.

Drake Calls Out UMG For Prioritizing Profit Over His Safety

The song skyrocketed, racking up billions of plays, but Drake says it left his reputation in ruins. In his lawsuit, Drake doesn’t hold back, calling out UMG for prioritizing profit over his safety.

He’s seeking damages for what he calls a reckless campaign that led to physical danger, endless online hate, and a tarnished legacy.

With his court date set, Drake’s not just taking on Kendrick Lamar’s diss track—he’s calling out the entire system. For fans and industry insiders alike, this feud is shaping up to be one for the history books.