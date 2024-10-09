Joe Budden Responds To DDG’s Heated Rant: “He’s One Of My Sons” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Despite his past harsh remarks about DGG, Joe Budden admitted he sees some of himself in the younger artist and has even grown to like him.

Joe Budden has had a change of heart and has seen another side of DDG after previously blasting the Pontiac rapper.

Budden addressed DDG’s split from Halle Bailey on his podcast, dismissing DDG as irrelevant and implying he was a “clout chaser.”

In response, DDG dragged Budden in tweets and on his podcast, attempting to have him canceled and referencing past abuse allegations against the former rapper.

However, after days of DDG ranting, Joe Budden finally responded, addressing the topic on the latest episode of the “Joe Budden Podcast,” joking that he was engaged in a “digital war.”

“N#### telling all these high schoolers that I’m f###### gay or bisexual,” he said, referencing DDG’s podcast tirade. “I f###### went and did research and now I like you a little bit.”

Budden believes he and DDG share certain similarities as both have been influential at combining music and content creation and have faced backlash from fans of their famous ex-girlfriends.

“The same way I don’t know s### about him, he clearly don’t know s### about me,” he added. “So, do I want to come in here and use my powers for evil and f###### just end this n#### for sending all these bots my way?”

Joe Budden Says DDG Is “A Little Immature”

Budden continued, “I do want to have a little bit of mercy for him,” saying that DGG was “a little immature,” like he was himself at 27.

“I think that young man needs some support right now and who better to give it than me?” he continued. “Somebody that understands where he’s coming from. When I asked who he was … all you had to do was say he’s one of my sons. I can’t go to work and kick the back end of anybody that has climbed up the Joe Budden family tree.”

DDG is yet to respond to Joe Budden’s latest remarks. However, he posted a photo of his son with Halle Bailey. “stop being mean to my dada – halo,” he wrote.