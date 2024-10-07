DDG Doubles Down On Joe Budden Over Halle Bailey Breakup Remarks 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG continues to blast Joe Budden, taking to his podcast to address the “Pump It Up” rapper’s remarks about his split from Halle Bailey.

The Pontiac, Michigan native blasted the outspoken cultural commentator after Budden weighed in on the breakup on the latest episode of his podcast. DDG hit back on the latest episode of his “No Ordinary Podcast,” clowning Budden’s recent “Pump It Up” gold plaque.

“They had that s### on the radio, but you know where they had it at the most? The trampoline parks,” DDG said of Budden’s song.

“It took you 20 years to go gold,” he added. “Mind you, just to put it in perspective, I got three gold records and one double platinum and this man is old enough to be my uncle, my pops. This is a old man.”

Last week, DDG the rapper and content creator announced he parted ways with the R&B singer. In a statement, DDG said he and Bailey are focused on co-parenting their son Halo, who turns one in December, and said they still consider each other as “best friends.”

Joe Budden Weighs In On DDG & Halle Bailey Break-Up

Budden addressed the news on his podcast, questioning, “Who the f### is DDG and why am I supposed to care about his thoughts on anything?”

He added, “I’m very happy that they have broken up so I don’t get to keep seeing this n#### name attached to this girl’s name when I don’t know him for nothing as a standalone. And for me, it’s important to know people based on their name, merit and what they have done.”

Meanwhile, DDG caught wind of Budden’s comments and fired back, mocking his age in a Twitter rant. “Pump it up went gold after 20 years u old b#### @JoeBudden i’m on u,” DDG tweeted.

“N#### got 30 years MAX of life left & speakin on a relationship of people the same age as yo son you’n take care of,” he added. “I hope u forget to take your magnesium pills today u old b#### @JoeBudden.”

DDG also hit back at critics calling him out for shading Joe Budden. Check out his tweets below.