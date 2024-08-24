Joe Budden Roasts Yung Miami For Laughing At LL COOL J’s Gold Plaque Surprise

The podcast host suggested with everything going on with Diddy that the former City Girls rapperi, who was once romantically involved with the Bad Boy mogul, should be the last person having a chuckle at his expense.

Joe Budden was a trending Twitter (X) topic on Saturday (August 24) after a clip of The Joe Budden Podcast went viral.

During the latest episode, Budden laid into Yung Miami for making fun of him for getting a gold plaque for a song he did in 2003. Last week, LL COOL J surprised Budden with the honor, prompting him to say, “I almost shed a little thug tear.”

Upon seeing a video of the momentous occasion, the former City Girls rapper wrote, “I was 9, now I’m 30″ alongside several laughing emojis. Budden momentarily considered firing back right then and there but instead replied, “It would be too easy.” He later added, “Maybe tmw lol…”

Budden was evidently bothered enough by her reaction to follow up but took a rather diplomatic approach to addressing his grievances.

“I’m the last to know that there are a few of you out there laughing at that gesture,” he began. “I wanna be clear. Everybody can laugh. If you sit up here and you dish it, you have to be able to take it. I stand in that. I have said a bunch of s### about a bunch of people. My actions are not exonerated at all here. I am clear on why people fire at me, and I’m willing to stand in it.

“To the people who know me a tad bit better, there’s absolutely nothing you can say to make me think that LL COOL J bringing me my ‘Pump It Up’ gold plaque to my quadruple platinum podcast is an ‘L.’”

He continued, “Now we all can laugh, and if there’s anybody that I hope would be laughing it would be Yung Miami with all she’s had to endure in the past year or so. I wanna be clear. I like Yung Miami. I do. I think she’s a pretty good content creator. What do up here when things end as a ritual is to play ‘Another One Bites the Dust.’ It’s me. I’m a dick. I think it’s funny. I just think it’s a cool little segment when s### goes awry.”

Budden went on to pontificate about the benefits of laughter but insisted it was also a “privilege.” He suggested with everything going on with Diddy that Yung Miami, who was once romantically involved with the Bad Boy mogul, should be the last person having a chuckle at his expense.

“While I’m happy Caresha is able to laugh because she’s had a stressful year, I am a little surprised that she has found enough time to laugh at anything,” he added, before going for the jugular. “I want to keep this professional and on the music. If Complex were to do a list of where all the female rapper rank, Caresha, you would be last on the list. Every female out there is wiping you down right now.

“Caresha was the very last person I expected to do this. Caresha, not only may you be dropped from you label right now, but you are not allowed to put music out. I hear ‘Pump It Up’ more than I hear you.”

He also pointed out her label, Quality Control/Motown Records, isn’t “seeing any growth” with her solo career.

Yung Miami explained why she took a shot, recalling when Budden predicted the demise of her REVOLT podcast, Caresha, Please.

“Another one bites the dust remember???” she said. “You was just celebrating when you THOUGHT I took an L. I can laugh YOU was just laughing at me so LETS LAUGH!”

Check out the clip above.