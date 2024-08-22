Yung Miami Clashes With Joe Budden After Mocking His “Pump It Up” Gold Plaque 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami found it hilarious that it took 20 years for Joe Budden’s breakout single “Pump It Up” to earn gold status.

Yung Miami got into a social media spat with Joe Budden after mocking the rapper-turned-podcaster over a recent accolade.

Joe Budden only recently received a gold plaque for his breakout hit, “Pump It Pump,” more than 20 years after its release. Yung Miami found that hilarious and dropped several laughing emojis in response to a clip of LL COOL J giving him the plaque. She added, “I was 9 im 30 now.”

Joe Budden considered firing back but instead replied, “It would be too easy…” However, he later doubled back, adding, “Maybe tmw lol…”

Yung Miami then explained the reason for her shade. Last year, Budden gleefully (and erroneously) predicted the demise of her Revolt podcast.

“Another one bites the dust remember???” she said, reminding Budden of his taunts. “You was just celebrating when you THOUGHT I took an L. I can laugh YOU was just laughing at me so LETS LAUGH!”

Another one bites the dust remember??? You was just celebrating when you THOUGHT I took an L. I can laugh YOU was just laughing at me so LETS LAUGH! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/XgA7y1JmHZ — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) August 22, 2024

During an episode of the Need To Know podcast last December, Joe Budden said that while he “loves” Yung Miami and her show, he doubted there would be a second season.

“Won’t be getting one of those again,” he said before singing Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust.” He also pointed out that she won awards for her podcast but added, “you know when there’s a glitch in the matrix.” He continued singing before stating, “Get the f### out of here.”

Last December, Yung Miami was caught up in the scandal amid the allegations against Diddy. She discussed their relationship on the comeback episode of Caresha Please, which Budden also criticized.