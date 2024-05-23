Joe Budden & Taxstone Clash In Heated Online Exchange Over Renewed Abuse Claims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Taxstone taunted Joe Budden after Tahiry reiterated her domestic violence allegations, prompting Budden to respond.

Joe Budden clashed with Taxstone in a heated online exchange after the incarcerated media personality taunted him following resurfaced domestic violence allegations.

The spat stemmed from the incarcerated media personality’s reaction to Love & Hip-Hop star Tahiry criticizing her ex-boyfriend Budden for discussing the disturbing video of Diddy assaulting Cassie.

Tahiry said learning he discussed the incident on his podcast was “so triggering,” before reiterating allegations that Budden abused her.

“When Joe’s manipulative words don’t work he starts swinging like Canelo on opiods,” Taxstone wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday (May 22).

He posted several more tweets calling Budden out before he replied to one.

“Cassie got 30 Ms Tahiry about to get 3 chpped cheese 6k and a portable hookah,” Taxstone said. “You should write a book about it since you have all the time in the world… lol” replied Budden.

They continued to exchange words, with insults flying back and forth as they rehashed past beef, with Budden calling Taxstone a “b####” and mocking him for being behind bars.

“Beat ya next girl up so we can bunk up,” Taxtone said. “I’ll have you wash my socks and we can pod together.” Budden fired back, “Wash your socks?? You ain’t learned how to fight that well yet, that’s how you got in there buddy.”

Joe Budden eventually stopped replying, but Taxstone continued for several more posts.

“Smh why you wanna joke on me being in jail cause you beat all ya women up why you won’t tweet to all of them bro ?? They the ones that got hurt by you ??” he questioned. “Joe joking on Twitter meanwhile women suffering from posttraumatic syndrome from your physical abuse and manipulation.”

Check out their exchange below.