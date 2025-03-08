Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West mistakenly believed he’d scheduled a podcast appearance with Joe Rogan but discovered an online impersonator had tricked him.

Joe Rogan Laughs Off Kanye’s S#######

Fiasco as Catfish Story Blows Up

Kanye West landed in the headlines again after podcast king Joe Rogan praised his marketing genius and revealed that West fell victim to an embarrassing catfish incident during Antonio Brown’s recent appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

During the blunt conversation with former NFL star Antonio Brown, Rogan dove into topics ranging from mental health struggles to life after professional football.

However, things took an interesting turn when Rogan expressed admiration for West’s controversial yet undeniably effective promotional tactics despite a recent backlash over s#######-themed apparel on West’s website.

“He’s killing it, still. His music is killing it. This new s### is killing it,” Rogan enthusiastically noted before addressing the controversy head-on.

“I wish he didn’t sell s####### T-shirts on his website, but he just had to f### with people. He does that to f### with people. That’s part of the fun of being Kanye,” Joe Rogan said, laughing hysterically.

Rogan elaborated on West’s provocative moves, highlighting the deliberate shock factor behind the rapper’s strategies.

“He’s getting people talk about him. He puts an ad on the Super Bowl. You go to the website he’s selling S####### T-shirts like what f###. It’s so crazy,” Rogan observed.

Despite disapproving of the merchandise’s inflammatory nature, Rogan couldn’t deny West’s musical prowess, adding, “But the music is undeniable, over and over and over again. It’s undeniable. Every album, he doesn’t have one dud. They’re all bangers.”

Yet, the conversation took another turn when Joe Rogan addressed West’s recent claim that he’d soon appear on the popular podcast.

According to Rogan, Kanye West had mistakenly believed he was in contact with the host himself, only to find out he’d been communicating with an imposter.

Clarifying the bizarre situation publicly, Rogan addressed West directly on social media, stating, “Hey, \@kanyewest, I don’t know who you’re talking to, but that’s not me.”

Social media users couldn’t resist poking fun at the rapper’s catfish calamity. Twitter users quickly flooded timelines with memes, jokes, and playful disbelief.

“Imagine being so cooked you have an entire conversation with yourself, post it to the world, and try to pass it off as Joe Rogan,” one user said while another wrote: “What if @kanyewest planned this to get @joerogan attention have him feel bed for him and put him on just to clear the air. Preety brilliant on kanye’s part just maybe.”

Never would’ve happened if @nero was still on team 😫 bring him back ye — Tony Jose Matos (@TonyJMatos) March 8, 2025

DO IT JOE…..



We need a “HOW MUCH DOES THE EARTH COST” PART 2 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/MuoU3oB0dg — Sah (@cosmicdawg9) March 8, 2025