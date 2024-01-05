Joe Rogan Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him Out On “Club Shay Shay”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Katt Williams took over the internet this week thanks to his nearly three-hour interview with Shannon Sharpe. That Club Shay Shay appearance included the legendary stand-up comic taking aim at numerous industry peers.

At one point, Katt Williams talked about not appearing on comedian/podcaster Joe Rogan’s program. The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular podcasts on the Spotify platform.

“Joe don’t want me on there. I need to be on Shannon. Joe got six comedians that never been funny he wanna push out,” Williams stated before laughing. “But that’s really how it is.”

Like many of his quotes from Club Shay Shay, Katt Williams’ comments about Joe Rogan quickly went viral on social media. Rogan took to X (formerly Twitter) to address what the Friday After Next star had to say.

“I love Katt. He’s one of my favorite comics and I’d love to have him on. We talk about him all the time. If he’s down I’ll make it happen,” Joe Rogan tweeted on Thursday (January 4).

Katt Williams became the top trending topic on the internet for multiple days. His scathing takes on other comedians such as Kevin Hart, Chris Tucker, Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer and Rickey Smiley caused widespread commotion.

The full-length version of Williams and Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay conversation has collected over 13 million views on YouTube since premiering on January 3. Additionally, one YouTube clip from the podcast amassed more than 3.3 million views.