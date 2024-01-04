Kevin Hart Fires Back At Katt Williams: “Gotta Get That Anger Up Outcha Champ”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The two stand-up comic icons have reheated their longstanding beef.

Katt Williams decided to go scorched-earth during his recent Club Shay Shay interview. The comedy legend targeted multiple other comedians, including Kevin Hart, as the Cincinnati-born entertainer aired out his many grievances.

While speaking with Shannon Sharpe for over two hours, Katt Williams took time to address his longtime rival, Kevin Hart. At one point, Williams accused Hart of being a Hollywood plant who embellished the rise of his career.

“Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film LIFT which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!!” Kevin Hart tweeted in response to Katt Williams.

The Philadelphia native also posted, “There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says, ‘They Really Love You’… I now know she’s talking about ‘Katt.’ [face with tears of joy emojis]. Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!”

Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know… pic.twitter.com/vM8PhVoC08 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2024

This was not the first time Kevin Hart and Katt Williams publicly clashed. In 2018, Hart defended his Night School co-star, Tiffany Haddish, after Williams criticized Haddish as a stand-up comedian and claimed her success was the result of wanting to sleep with white men.

Both Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish then appeared on an episode of The Breakfast Club. Hart addressed Katt Williams’ comments by alleging the Emmy Award winner’s career stalled because of unprofessional behavior and drug usage. Williams later knelt at Tiffany Haddish’s feet and acknowledged the errors of his ways.

During his podcast appearance with Shannon Sharpe, Katt Williams denied using any drugs except marijuana. The internet-breaking conversation also featured the Friday After Next star reacting to previous remarks by Ricky Smiley. Additionally, Williams called out Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey.