Joell Ortiz Hints At Dropping A Diss Record Directed At Royce Da 5’9

The native New Yorker suggests Nickel Nine is using drama for his rollout.

Slaughterhouse is no more. That outcome became very clear earlier this year when a public spat broke out between two sides of the former group – KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz versus Joe Budden and Royce da 5’9.

The Rise and Fall of Slaughterhouse album by KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz appeared to be one of the catalysts for the tense back-and-forth on social media. The self-described “blue-collar emcees” further addressed the Slaughterhouse fallout on Instagram Live.

KXNG Crooked made it clear he does not have any hatred towards Royce da 5’9. However, the Instagram conversation included Joell Ortiz suggesting he could take verbal shots at Royce on a future song.

“I’m not above a diss record, my n####,” Ortiz told Crooked. “All I did on that last album was tell the f###### truth. I told the fans why there was no more Slaughterhouse. That’s it. I didn’t call n##### out their name. I didn’t do anything but say the truth.”

The Brooklyn-bred rhymer also added, “But if n##### keep it up, I’m not above a diss record… So just leave me alone. I’m not bothering you. I said my truth. I haven’t mentioned anything since March.”

In addition, Joell Ortiz reference Royce da 5’9’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. During that interview, Nickel Nine claimed KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz damaged the Slaughterhouse brand by dividing the group’s fan base.

“We’re talking months later, and nobody has said nothing about nothing,” stated Joell Ortiz about the Slaughterhouse breakup discussion resurfacing this month. “You’ve had time to think about your thoughts and how you want to roll things out.”

Royce Da 5’9 just released The Heaven Experience Vol. 1 compilation on August 12. The Detroit-based performer also teased a possible joint project with Black Thoughts of The Roots. KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz’s The Rise and Fall of Slaughterhouse came out in March.