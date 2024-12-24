Joey Bada$$ Involved In Physical Altercation At New York Clothing Store 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ is going viral on social media after getting involved in an altercation with a man in a New York clothing store.

A video surfaced online Tuesday (December 24) showing the Brooklyn native brawling with an unidentified man the day prior during a shopping trip.

The security footage begins with Joey Bada$$ in a heated argument with a man in the corner of the store. The dispute continues as the rapper is seen gesticulating wildly before the situation reaches a boiling point.

Another angle shows them men pushing and shoving before blows are thrown. Several people attempt to intervene as Joey Bada$$ and the other man tussle on the floor.

It’s unclear what started the altercation but it appeared to be over in less than a minute.

Social media users joked Joey Bada$$ tapped into his Power Book III: Raising Kanan character Kadeem “Unique” Mathis.

“N#### turned from Joey to Unique real quick,” one person wrote on X (Twitter.) Another added, “He gave him a Joey WhoopAss.”

Meanwhile, Joey Bada$$ was in the spotlight for his community outreach work last week.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams officially declared December 20, 2024, as Joey Bada$$ Day.

The proclamation was awarded during the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development’s (DYCD) second annual Hip-Hop Holiday Giveaway, an event designed to spread joy to local families while highlighting the rapper’s ongoing commitment to mentoring and empowering youth.

Joey Bada$$ also celebrated the inaugural year of his Impact MENtorship program for men of color. The program connects men of color with experienced professionals in their fields, providing mentorship and insights to support their future success.