Mayor Eric Adams Gives Joey Bada$$ Gets His Own Day

Joey Bada$$ was honored Friday when New York City Mayor Eric Adams officially declared December 20, 2024, as Joey Bada$$ Day.

The proclamation was presented during the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development’s (DYCD) second annual Hip-Hop Holiday Giveaway, an event aimed at bringing cheer to local families while spotlighting the rapper’s enduring dedication to mentoring and uplifting young people.

Held in partnership with the Million Dollar Give Back initiative, the private gathering included appearances by prominent figures such as La La Anthony, SAINt JHN, Sleepy Hallow, and Sheff G.

Adams’ announcement coincides with the second anniversary of Bada$$’s ImpactMENtorship Program, which has been empowering men of all backgrounds through mentorship and inspiration.

The day was capped with an exclusive dinner celebration at Tatiana, a recognized hotspot in the city’s restaurant scene.

“DYCD is excited to host our second annual Hip-Hop Holiday Giveaway, in partnership with the Million Dollar Giveback initiative,” said DYCD Commissioner Keith Howard. “We are thrilled to honor artist Joey Bada$$ for his commitment to DYCD and youth, and his ImpactMENtorship program.”

Outside of his community outreach, Joey Bada$$ continues to expand his creative and intellectual pursuits.

He recently wrapped an artist residency at the Clive Davis Institute at NYU Tisch and became the youngest inaugural artist scholar in residence at Columbia University’s Teachers College for 2025.