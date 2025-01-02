Joey Bada$$ Sparks Kendrick Lamar Debate With Fiery “The Ruler’s Back” Freestyle 

Joey Bada$$ kicked off the new year in attack mode with a new freestyle that has fans wondering if the Brooklyn lyricist is sending shots at Kendrick Lamar.
The NYC native is determined to put East Coast rap back at the forefront following a dominant year from West Coast rappers.
The title of the freestyle, “The Ruler’s Back,” serves as a homage to NYC legends Jay-Z and Slick Rick. Jay-Z’s single of the same name was itself a nod to Slick Rick’s iconic album.
“I was sittin’ back, watchin’ from an eagle eye,” he raps. “Tryin’ not to react, just give me one reason/ I swear I’m on full attack, East Coast n#### ’til I die/ It’s clear who the heir, apparent king of NY, n####,”
Joey Bada$$ also throws some shade with a quote from Hov’s “Reasonable Doubt,” referencing the line “Too much West Coast dick lickin,’” from “22 Twos.”
Elsewhere in the freestyle, Joey Bada$$ declares: “This that black Air Force energy” and “This ain’t boom bap,” which many online have taken as allusions to K. Dot’s “Watch the Party Die” cover image and GNX cut, “peekaboo.”
Fans Question Whether Joey Bada$$ Dissed Kendrick Lamar
The track sparked controversy on X (Twitter) with fans debating whether Joey Bada$$ dissed Kendrick Lamar or if he was just repping the East Coast.
“If Joey Badass didn’t reference Kendrick in that freestyle, no one would’ve cared about it,” one critic asserted. “They all lack originality. They use Kendrick lingo/bars/flow. It’s like they are too egotistical to admit that they are influenced so they start to attack him to feel like they are #1.”
Others expressed a more nuanced opinion, with another person stating, “Not all competitive rap is based off of animosity. Sometimes being competitive is about wanting to be the best. And the best rappers want to be the best while knowing and respecting the culture. Kendrick Lamar and Joey Badass are not enemies. Both can be great and can coexist.”
Watch “The Ruler’s Back,” video above and out some other reactions below.