Joey Bada$$ Sparks Kendrick Lamar Debate With Fiery “The Ruler’s Back” Freestyle 

Joey Bada$$ kicked off the new year in attack mode with a new freestyle that has fans wondering if the Brooklyn lyricist is sending shots at Kendrick Lamar.

The NYC native is determined to put East Coast rap back at the forefront following a dominant year from West Coast rappers.

The title of the freestyle, “The Ruler’s Back,” serves as a homage to NYC legends Jay-Z and Slick Rick. Jay-Z’s single of the same name was itself a nod to Slick Rick’s iconic album.

“I was sittin’ back, watchin’ from an eagle eye,” he raps. “Tryin’ not to react, just give me one reason/ I swear I’m on full attack, East Coast n#### ’til I die/ It’s clear who the heir, apparent king of NY, n####,”

Joey Bada$$ also throws some shade with a quote from Hov’s “Reasonable Doubt,” referencing the line “Too much West Coast dick lickin,’” from “22 Twos.”

Elsewhere in the freestyle, Joey Bada$$ declares: “This that black Air Force energy” and “This ain’t boom bap,” which many online have taken as allusions to K. Dot’s “Watch the Party Die” cover image and GNX cut, “peekaboo.”

Fans Question Whether Joey Bada$$ Dissed Kendrick Lamar

The track sparked controversy on X (Twitter) with fans debating whether Joey Bada$$ dissed Kendrick Lamar or if he was just repping the East Coast.

“If Joey Badass didn’t reference Kendrick in that freestyle, no one would’ve cared about it,” one critic asserted. “They all lack originality. They use Kendrick lingo/bars/flow. It’s like they are too egotistical to admit that they are influenced so they start to attack him to feel like they are #1.”

If Joey Badass didn’t reference Kendrick in that freestyle, no one would’ve cared about it.



They all lack originality. They use Kendrick lingo/bars/flow. It’s like they are too egotistical to admit that they are influenced so they start to attack him to feel like they are #1. pic.twitter.com/MSwqBwrzUM — 𝕤𝕠𝕦𝕝𝕤𝕖𝕥𝕒𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕥☯︎ (@SoulSetApart) January 2, 2025

Others expressed a more nuanced opinion, with another person stating, “Not all competitive rap is based off of animosity. Sometimes being competitive is about wanting to be the best. And the best rappers want to be the best while knowing and respecting the culture. Kendrick Lamar and Joey Badass are not enemies. Both can be great and can coexist.”

Not all competitive rap is based off of animosity.



Sometimes being competitive is about wanting to be the best. And the best rappers want to be the best while knowing and respecting the culture.



Kendrick Lamar and Joey Badass are not enemies.



Both can be great and can coexist. pic.twitter.com/5IthUkK166 — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) January 1, 2025

Watch “The Ruler’s Back,” video above and out some other reactions below.

Kendrick set the tone on "Control" and y'all respected it.



Joey Badass sets the tone and he's "doing too much"?



I'ight, man. — Riley Writts (@RileyWritts) January 1, 2025

ok i’m ngl i don’t see why y’all are mad at joey badass for what he said. hip hop is a competitive sport at the end of the day, i promise kendrick’s feelings aren’t hurt abt this. kendrick most likely respects joey for what he did pic.twitter.com/4Msq4OukBt — cara 🎀 (@caraspov) January 1, 2025

Joey Bada$$ sending a few shots towards Kendrick Lamar is a sign that the game is in a healthy and competitive place:



back in 2013 when Joey was 18 he released this track at Kendrick in response to Control pic.twitter.com/pTxXHy1jZf — ry (@RyanNice) January 1, 2025

I’m kinda surprised ppl are looking at this Joey Badass and Conductor track as a Kendrick diss, the whole title is a homage to Jay-Z and Slick Rick, it just seems like he’s telling NY hip hop to step up. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 1, 2025