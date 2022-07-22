Joey Bada$$ Names Jay-Z, Biggie & Capital Steez As His North Stars In Rap

After pushing back the album from its planned release date, Joey Bada$$ finally let loose his 2000 today (July 22). 2000 is part of the lineage of the New York City emcee’s classic 1999 mixtape from 2012.

Joey Bada$$ joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily to discuss his latest project. The conversation also included the Brooklynite talking about some of the rappers who have influenced him the most.

“Well, initially it was a tie between Jay-Z and Biggie. I’m a Brooklyn kid, I’m Brooklyn born, so they were very instrumental throughout my childhood and my musical upbringing,” said Joey Bada$$. “But once I got older, I got to say Capital Steez. He was my brother, he was my partner, my best friend. He was so incredibly talented and within proximity.”

The man also known as Jozif Badmon added, “I grew up listening to the greats, but to me, Steez was like we were colleagues. We were right amongst each other. So we always pushed each other’s pen, but he by far pushed my pen the most. To this day, he pushes my pen, in spirit.”

Joey Bada$$ addressed losing his Pro Era comrade Capital Steez on the 2000 track titled “Survivors Guilt.” Capital Steez (born Courtney Dewar Jr.) took his own life in 2012. He was 19 years old.

Zane Lowe also spoke to Joey Bada$$ about creating “Survivors Guilt.” Bada$$ called the song-making process therapeutic. The 27-year-old rapper/actor also reflected on his advancement in the entertainment industry and how it affected him and the people around him.

“As years went by and it started to be more clearer than ever that I was the guy who had the success, and I might be the only guy to have that, that put huge pressure on my shoulders. Just the way it had me feeling and moving for a lot of years, without realizing that’s what was affecting me. Me feeling like, all right, if my homies can’t come with me, then I can’t go,” Joey Bada$$ stated.

He added, “It was incredibly therapeutic for me to even come to that point of self-awareness. And then on another level, to be able to put that into words where I could release them. Because just making the song alone was enough for me. But now sharing it with the world and having it hit close to home for people, or people saying that it’s relatable to things that they’ve been through, that’s the ultimate reward.”

Joey Bada$$’s 2000 album features guest appearances from Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Chris Brown, Capella Grey, and JID. The Power Book III: Raising Kanan cast member’s new studio LP follows 2015’s B4.DA.$$ and 2017’s All-Amerikkkan Bada$$.