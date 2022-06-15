Joey Bada$$ On Lizzo Controversy: I Ain’t Never Apologizing To White America

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The conversation about “cancel culture” includes the rapper reflecting on his own past prejudices.

After facing backlash online, Lizzo decided to change specific lyrics on “Grrrls.” Some social media users called out the R&B/Pop performer for using the word “spazz” in the song, but Joey Bada$$ took issue with the criticism.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS’. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” wrote Lizzo in a statement.

The Grammy winner continued, “As a fat black woman in America, I have had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally, or in my case, unintentionally).”

Lizzo announced a new version of “Grrrls” without the offensive term. She concluded, “As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

Joey Bada$$ Calls This Generation “Too Soft”

Joey Bada$$ took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the negative reactions to Lizzo’s latest single. The Brooklyn-raised emcee specifically focused on addressing Caucasians in the United States.

“Lizzo getting flack for using spazz is crazy! [White people] just be waiting for you to say anything remotely off. 😭 I’ll be the first to tell y’all, y’all can [suck my dick]. I ain’t never apologizing to white America, hold my nuts,” stated Bada$$.

The All-Amerikkkan Badass album creator also added, “This generation is too soft. Most of y’all never got punched in the face and it shows.” Joey Bada$$ then turned his attention to so-called cancel culture.

Bada$$ Admits To Being Homophobic In The Past Before Changing His Views

“Btw am I still [canceled]? Not that I care, but I’m asking because if this is what [canceled] life looks like I might just start saying everything that comes to my mind. Ain’t nobody in real life ever tell me I was [canceled], only on the internet so I’m confused,” tweeted Bada$$.

The Two Distant Strangers actor also posted, “The internet told me I was [canceled] because I was homophobic and transphobic and honestly that was news to me. How do y’all know me better than I know myself?”

Joey Bada$$ then admitted to being homophobic as a teenager. He acknowledged being insensitive about the feelings of LGBTQ individuals and making anti-gay jokes at the time. However, Bada$$ now says he was grown a lot over the last eleven years.

“I judge people based on energy, that’s it. I got love for everybody who got love for me. Even for the m############ who don’t,” asserted the 27-year-old Pro Era member.

