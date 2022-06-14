Lizzo Changes Lyrics To “GRRRLS” Removing “Harmful” Ableist Slur After Criticism  

Lizzo is listening to her fans and has changed a lyric in her new song, saying she never wanted “to promote derogatory language,” after days of being blasted by fans online.
The criticism began on Friday (Jun. 10) following the release of GRRRLS, the latest track from the singer’s upcoming album Special. Lizzo was called out by fans disappointed at her use of ableist language. In the opening verse, she used a derogatory term for cerebral palsy, also known as spastic diplegia.
Fans and disability advocates flooded social media with messages and TikToks explaining the history of the term. Lizzo caught wind of the backlash and listened to the concerns. She released a written public apology on Monday and announced she is making a change.
Lizzo Responds
“It has been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song GRRRLS. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she wrote. “As a fat black woman in America, I have had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally, or in my case, unintentionally).”
Furthermore, Lizzo said she was proud to release an updated version with the offensive term removed.
“This is the result of me listening and taking action,” Lizzo confirmed. “As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”
The previous version of the song has now been replaced on streaming services and digital stores.
Lizzo is well known for her lyrics championing body positivity and self-love, and uses her platform and voice for those who feel powerless. The “Truth Hurts” artist was a keynote speaker at this year’s SXSW Festival in Austin, TX. She spoke up for people’s right to govern their bodies and discussed empowerment and self-definition. She also challenged politicians like Gov. Greg Abbot and their far-out views on CPS and transgender children.