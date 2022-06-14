Lizzo Changes Lyrics To “GRRRLS” Removing “Harmful” Ableist Slur After Criticism  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo removed the offensive term noting, “I have had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have.”

Lizzo is listening to her fans and has changed a lyric in her new song, saying she never wanted “to promote derogatory language,” after days of being blasted by fans online.

The criticism began on Friday (Jun. 10) following the release of GRRRLS, the latest track from the singer’s upcoming album Special. Lizzo was called out by fans disappointed at her use of ableist language. In the opening verse, she used a derogatory term for cerebral palsy, also known as spastic diplegia.

Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better. — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 12, 2022

Fans and disability advocates flooded social media with messages and TikToks explaining the history of the term. Lizzo caught wind of the backlash and listened to the concerns. She released a written public apology on Monday and announced she is making a change.

Lizzo Responds

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song GRRRLS. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she wrote. “As a fat black woman in America, I have had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally, or in my case, unintentionally).”

Furthermore, Lizzo said she was proud to release an updated version with the offensive term removed.

“This is the result of me listening and taking action,” Lizzo confirmed. “As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

The previous version of the song has now been replaced on streaming services and digital stores.

Lizzo is well known for her lyrics championing body positivity and self-love, and uses her platform and voice for those who feel powerless. The “Truth Hurts” artist was a keynote speaker at this year’s SXSW Festival in Austin, TX. She spoke up for people’s right to govern their bodies and discussed empowerment and self-definition. She also challenged politicians like Gov. Greg Abbot and their far-out views on CPS and transgender children.