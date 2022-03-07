Joey Bada$$ On XXXTentacion: He Reminds Me Of Capital Steez

The Hip Hop world lost New York rapper Courtney “Capital Steez” Dewar Jr. in 2012. Six years later, the Hip Hop world lost Florida rapper Jahseh “XXXTentacion” Onfroy.

Brooklyn emcee Joey Bada$$ spent many years working with his Pro Era comrade Capital Steez. Bada$$ also had the opportunity to collaborate with XXXTentacion on “Infinity (888)” off 2018’s ? album.

During a recent interview with Montreality, Joey Bada$$ spoke about both late rhymers. The star of the Oscar-winning Two Distant Strangers short film reflected on the similarities between XXXTentacion and Capital Steez.

“X was special, he reminded me a lot of Steez. I remember going to Miami and working with him at his crib. Super humble, super competitive too. I haven’t felt that competitive nature with another artist since Steez,” said Joey Bada$$. “We just started surfing on YouTube for beats, we found the beat for Infinity, and we literally just made that s### right then and there.”

The 27-year-old entertainer added, “The imprint that [XXXTentacion] left in that short amount of time is going to influence the next generation. My generation was able to influence his, and he was able to influence the next one. He was a special artist because he had so much range, to me, that’s what makes an artist special, like Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, X. I miss his heart, I miss his spirit, that was my dawg, R.I.P. to X. I know him and Steez is like kicking it, that makes me happy.”

Joey Bada$$ is working on his third official album. A recent Instagram Live session included Bada$$ telling his followers to be on the lookout for a new full-length project by the end of 2022. He previously dropped 2015’s B4.Da.$$ and 2017’s All-Amerikkkan Badass. Many rap fans discovered Joey following the release of the classic 1999 mixtape in 2012.