Joey Bada$$ Says His New Song, Inspired By Nipsey Hussle Is One Of His Best Ever

Joey Bada$$said his new song “Head High,” is three years in the making and he picked up his pen the day after Nipsey Hussle died.

Joey Bada$$ hasn’t dropped a solo album since ALL AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ in 2017 but promised a new album is coming, which will usher in an era of consistency from him.

The Brooklyn native dropped by the Ebro Show to discuss his new music and revealed fans can expect to hear a lot more from him.

“We back – the album’s coming soon,” Joey said. “Listen, once we drop, we going to continue, you know what I’m saying? In this era, what I’m focused on is consistency. Consistency and the quality of my product, so you could definitely expect a lot more Joey Bada$$ in this new time right here.”

Joey Bada$$ – “Head High” A COLORS SHOW

During the interview, he revealed that his new song, Head High,” has been three years in the making. Joey told Ebro he was inspired by the late great Nipsey Hussle and began writing the day after his death.

“This is one of the best records I’ve ever made,” J oey Bada$$ said. “This is an important, special record near and dear to my heart. I started writing it the day after Nipsey passed. And I didn’t have an actual friendship or relationship with Nipsey. I met him a couple times and everything and it was always good vibes, but I was definitely moved by just who he was in this world and in this game. And when he passed, it was extremely unfortunate. And like I usually do with channeling pain, I put it into the music, you know what I’m saying? So this joint is definitely inspired by him.”

Shortly after Nipsey’s death, Joey Bada$$ shared his thoughts about giving people their flowers while they can smell them.

“Nobody thought we would lose Nipsey Hussle,” he said, in a previous interview with Ebro. “He was one of those people that we thought we would have forever,” he added, “As soon as we lose a person like that, everybody want to jump on the bandwagon. He should have been able to see the fruits of his labor… We gotta show love, we gotta spread love. ”