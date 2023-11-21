Joey Bada$$ Blasts Fans For Focusing On First-Week Album Sales

The Brooklynite says people should shut up and enjoy the music.

Joey Bada$$ has been in the music industry for over a decade. The 28-year-old MC has released numerous projects since his 2012 debut mixtape 1999.

This week, Joey Bada$$ took to X to share his thoughts on people putting so much focus on first-week album sales. Bada$$ questioned why the public still cares about how many units artists move.

“F### first-week sales. They simply don’t matter anymore for the simple fact that no one is buying albums. I mean, when’s the last time anyone you know bought an album?” Joey Bada$$ tweeted.

He also added, “We all can stream anything we want but in order for it to count as an album sale you need to listen to every song like 1000+ times. They trynna make it seem like everybody flopping when [in] reality they changed the rules.”

“So someone [please] tell me why the f### is anybody still worried about that? They trynna take the power from the musician because they never learned how to measure influence properly. At this point, just shut the f### up and enjoy the music,” Bada$$ concluded.

I feel really compelled to say:



F### first week sales. They simply don’t matter anymore for the simple fact that no one is buying albums. I mean, when’s the last time anyone you know bought an album?



We all can stream anything we want but in order for it to count as an album… — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) November 20, 2023

In addition to dropping 1999 eleven years ago, Joey Bada$$’s catalog includes three studio LPs. 2015’s B4.Da.$$ earned 58,000 first-week units. Two years later, All-Amerikkkan Badass opened with 51,000 units.

His 2000 album amassed around 22,000 first-week units in 2022. Both B4.Da.$$ and All-Amerikkkan Badass peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. 2000 made it to the No. 25 position on the weekly rankings.

Plus, Joey Bada$$ revealed that he plans to release another project near the top of 2024. However, the Brooklyn native informed his followers that the forthcoming body of work could be pushed back. Then Bada$$ returned to the conversation about first-week sales.

The Pro Era frontman posted, “For all the people saying, ‘He’s only saying that because he’s not doing good first-week numbers,’ first of all, that’s subjective nowadays unless you’re Drake or Taylor Swift level. Second of all, do your googles, I [have] been packing out venues since inception and will continue to do so.”

Joey Bada$$ also tweeted, “I have always had a loyal fan base that have always supported me, even after taking 5 years off… STILL came back and sold out 1500-3500 cap rooms ALL OVER THE WORLD. Something that a lot of your favorite mainstream acts can’t do. So please don’t shoot the messenger [shrug emoji]. I [have] been in my own lane and I love it here.”

Btw, while I’m here I’m shooting for the next album to drop Q1 top of next year. That is my full intention and I’m very close to completion but life be lifeing so don’t hate me if s### get slid back. 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m home for the holidays and haven’t started shooting music videos yet. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) November 21, 2023