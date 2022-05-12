Joey Bada$$ Announces New Album ‘2000’ and Summer Tour 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ will celebrate his new project and the 10th anniversary of his classic debut mixtape 1999 with a summer tour.

Joey Bada$$ just announced his new album 2000 drops on June 17, five years after his last full-length project and 10 years to the day after his classic debut mixtape 1999.

The Badmon took to social media to inform his fans the long wait for a new project is over. “Back on the set like I never left… #2000 #newalbum #june17th,” Joey Bada$$ wrote. He also shared an accompanying visualizer featuring what could be a snippet of a new song from the project.

“1999-2000” Tour

Not only that, but Joey Bada$$ also announced he’s celebrating the new album and the 10th anniversary of 1999 with a summer tour. The 1999-2000 Tour kicks off in Boston on Jul. 1, with a finale in Los Angeles on Jul. 28, joined by opener Capella Grey. The trek also includes a hometown NYC show on Jul. 7 at Terminal 5.

NEW ALBUM OUT JUNE 17TH…. TOUR STARTS JULY 1ST 😁 #1999 #2000 pic.twitter.com/bwOshqomtR — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) May 11, 2022

Joey Bada$$ dropped the “Head High,” single in March and “dubbed it one of my favorite songs that I’ve ever recorded.” He said it felt “weird” to be asked about coming back after a hiatus “because I never actually stepped away from it. That’s just kind of what it looks like out in the open because it’s been so long since I’ve actually put music out.”

The rapper turned actor has been flexing his acting chops in roles including 50 Cent’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan, as the character Unique.

“But the whole time, I can’t remember a month that’s gone by where I wasn’t in the studio working on music,” Joey Bada$$ told XXL earlier this month. “January was probably the first month in five years where I did not record any music.”