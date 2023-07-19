Son Of John Amos Faces Terroristic Threats Charge Amid Feud With Sister Over “Good Times” Actor’s Health 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

John Amos’s daughter reportedly claimed she feared for her life after her brother sent her multiple text messages with images of guns.

The son of John Amos has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats towards his sister, Shannon.

K.C. Amos was reportedly nabbed by police last weekend after sending troubling text messages to his sister, Shannon Amos. In documents obtained by TMZ, the 83-year-old actor’s daughter claims she feared for her life after receiving the DMs, which included images of guns.

In addition, Shannon Amos claims her brother spoke on his supposed gang affiliations in the texts and sent a video showing off his shooting skills. “Gonna sleep much better tonight big sis,’ he wrote alongside a video of himself firing a handgun.

A spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office stated that Shannon reports her brother has bipolar disorder. She claims the condition led K.C. to believe she hired somebody to kill him, and now she fears he may seek revenge.

The family feud erupted last month amid concerns over the beloved “Good Times” actor’s heath. In a June 8 Instagram post, Shannon Amos claimed father’s life was “hanging by a thread” and was being treated in intensive care. She also leveled accusations of “elder abuse and financial exploitation,” urging her followers to donate to “a trust fund” she had set up for her father through GoFundMe.

John Amos And Son Deny Shannon Amos’s Claims

However, her father later refuted her claims, denying he was in intensive care or that he was close to death. His son K.C. Amos also shot down his sister’s allegations in multiple social media posts. He claimed his father never organized the Go Fund Me and announced his upcoming documentary “America’s Dad.”

In one video, John Amos is on the phone with an unidentified person. He tells the caller that his daughter “has taken advantage of me,” and says his previous health issues “had been corrected, or at least addressed.” He added, “She’s one that I would attribute my elderly [sic] abuse to.”

In a press release last month, Shannon Amos claimed that her brother no longer has the authority to make medical decisions for their father.

“My priority has always been the safety, stability, and well-being of my father,” she said.

“Removing Mr. Kelly K.C. Amos as medical power of attorney is an important step in the healing of my father and family. While I had hoped that this family matter could remain private, recent allegations accusing me of elder abuse and other false statements have forced me to take legal action.”

K.C. Amos has not commented on news of his arrest. However, in an Instagram post Sunday, he thanked those “who stood by our side during the hurricane.”