John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Share Newborn Son’s Name And First Photos  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their fourth child via surrogate five months after the arrival of their baby girl in January.

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen have welcomed their fourth child into the world via surrogate, a little boy they named Wren Alexander Stephens.

The proud father took to Instagram Wednesday (Jun. 28), to share photos of the adorable newborn. “Our new love,” John Legend wrote in the caption after revealing his name. The trio of photographs includes one of the singer surrounded by all four of his children. Another features the proud parents cradling their son shortly after his birth. The final image is a close-up of baby Wren, revealing a full head of hair.

Chrissy Teigen reflected on their surrogacy journey in a lengthy Instagram post, revealing that she wanted four children for “as long as [she] can remember.” In the emotional note, Chrissy admitted she thought she was unable to “carry any more babies on my own” after the couple lost their unborn son, Jack in 2020.

However, while undergoing the surrogacy process, she decided to try getting pregnant “just one more time.” The cookbook author was successful, and Esti was born in January.

Chrissy got to witness the “most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate,” give birth “just minutes before midnight” on Jun. 19. The surrogate also had the honor of giving their son his middle name, Alexander.

Teigen concluded the lengthy post by thanking their surrogate for the “incredible gift” she gave their family. “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you,” she added.