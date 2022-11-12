Johnny Depp Thanks Rihanna For Putting Him In Her Fashion Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Johnny Depp gave some props to Rihanna for putting him in her latest Savage Fenty show, despite the backlash!

Despite the backlash, Johnny Depp has thanked Rihanna for featuring him in her Savage X Fenty fashion show.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor shared a clip of his appearance in the singer’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show on Instagram and thanked the Umbrella hitmaker for featuring him.

“Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo,” he wrote in the caption.

Depp appears as a featured guest in the show, and during his sequence, he sports the lingerie brand’s loungewear while walking through a misty forest to Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean.”

The 59-year-old has become a controversial figure in recent years thanks to high-profile court cases relating to allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Reports of his appearance were met with backlash on social media and have proved quite divisive. Paris Hilton showed her support by posting a fire emoji in the comments of his promo post, while “Years & Years” singer Olly Alexander, who has worked with Savage X Fenty in the past, told his fans he wouldn’t wear the line anymore.

In June, a jury found Heard liable for defaming Depp in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence, and he was awarded $10 million in damages. The “Aquaman” actress won one of her countersuit claims and was awarded $2 million.

Heard is appealing the verdict, and Depp is appealing the $2 million payout.

The fashion show isn’t Depp’s first public appearance since the ruling. In August, he was involved in the MTV Video Music Awards – his face was digitally superimposed into the helmet of a moonperson dangling above the stage.

The camera cut to him around commercial breaks, and he made jokes about his lack of work.

The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show is streaming on Prime Video now.