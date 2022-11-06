Johnny Depp To Appear In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna is giving Johnny Depp a huge platform after the legendary actor defeated his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard in a nasty court battle. Check it out!

Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Reports said that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor would be the “featured surprise guest” in the spectacle, streaming via Prime Video on November 9th.

According to the publication, Depp will be at the center of one of the event’s “star moments” and will sport items from the brand’s collection for men.

It’s understood that the 59-year-old has already filmed his part.

Neither Depp nor Rihanna has commented on the news.

Previously, the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have made appearances in Savage X Fenty fashion shows.

In a statement, executives at Prime Video teased fans that the “trailblazing event” will include “a new all-star lineup of models, actors, (and) some of the biggest names in music.”

“A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature,” they continued. “Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast.”

The show will mark one of Depp’s first public appearances since he won a defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, earlier this year.