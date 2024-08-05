Jon B Slams Gunna & Chloe Bailey’s “Ratchet” Collab, Claims Duo Sampled “They Don’t Know” Without Permission 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jon B isn’t a fan of Gunna and Chloe Bailey’s collab “You & Me,” which samples his iconic hit “They Don’t Know,” and wishes it never saw the light of day.

During a recent appearance on the Can We Talk RNB podcast, the singer opened up about his 1997 hit, which he says is frequently sampled. However, he branded Gunna and Chloe Bailey’s offering “ratchet” and claims they never sought his permission to use the song.

Although Jon B considers it a “compliment,” he “couldn’t stand” the collab, adding, “I wish they never” released the song.

Jon B also alleged Gunna and Chloe Bailey “never got my rights to do the record.” He insisted, “Gunna we got to holler about that. That’s some business s### we got to handle.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he said that although he could be “Katt Williams” and expose industry secrets, he’s choosing not to. However, he went in on Justin Timberlake’s latest single, and its “demonic” music video.

“That new single is trash,” he declared. I’m not feeling his music at all anymore. And the video is even more trash … I don’t like all this demonic s###. You would sell your soul to be popular or something? Or to give your allegiance some hidden power behind the scenes?”

Meanwhile, Jon B fans are awaiting his first album in over a decade. He promised to release Waiting on You, sometime in 2024 but the project is yet to drop. He released the title track featuring Tank, back in January and teased a February album release but it failed to materialize.