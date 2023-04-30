Jonathan Majors Says Certified Expert Prove Assault “Victim” Is Lying

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors’ accuser was granted temporary order of protection ahead of a court hearing he says will exonerate him.

Jonathan Majors’ alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection on earlier this week.

The “Creed III” actor was arrested in New York City on March 25th and charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment in relation to an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

His lawyer Priya Chaudhry denied the allegations at the time.

On Thursday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a judge had granted a protection order for the unnamed accuser.

“Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted),” a spokesperson said.

The order means that both parties must not have any contact with each other directly or indirectly at least until the next court hearing, which is scheduled for May 9th.

Responding to the order, Chaudhry issued a statement to multiple outlets once again insisting that Majors was the victim.

“This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him,” she said.

“We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors’ innocence,” she continued, claiming that certified experts have declared that the woman did not have any injuries when she went to a nightclub after the alleged incident.

“In fact, the forensic medical expert’s opinion shows that the woman is lying. It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case,” she stated.

Since his arrest, the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star has been dropped by his management team at Entertainment 360 and his publicist at The Lede Company. He has yet to publicly speak about the incident.