Jonathan Majors Clarifies Coretta Scott King Comments Following Backlash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors insisted he had nothing but respect for the late Coretta Scott King as people questioned why he kept mentioning her.

Jonathan Majors responded to criticism of his apparent obsession with Coretta Scott King on Wednesday (January 10). The former Marvel star attempted to clear up his repeated references to the civil rights activist following public backlash and comments by her daughter Bernice King.

“My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King,” Jonathan Majors told TMZ.

He added, “[Coretta] is a great woman, a very important figure in American and world history, and someone both Meagan [Good] and I are inspired by and deeply admire.”

A New York jury found Majors guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in his 2023 trial. Jurors heard a recording of him demanding his ex-girlfriend act like Scott King and Michelle Obama.

Majors spoke out for the first since his conviction in an ABC News interview, which premiered on Monday (January 8). Majors denied injuring his ex-girlfriend and tried to explain why he wanted her to be like Scott King.

“It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be, these great men – Martin [Luther King], President Obama – and trying to give a reference point to that,” he said. “One of the things I also say is I need her – in that case, Grace – to make the same sacrifices that I’ve made.”

Majors mentioned Scott King again while discussing his current girlfriend Meagan Good.

“She’s an angel,” Majors told ABC News. “She’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I found her.”

Majors faced ridicule for his fixation on Scott King. Her daughter Bernice reacted to his remarks via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“My mother wasn’t a prop,” she wrote. “She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force.”

King encouraged her followers to read a story she wrote about her mother in 2017. Read it here.