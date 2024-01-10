Bernice King Responds To Jonathan Majors Constantly Talking About Her Mother Coretta Scott King

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors trended on social media this week following his sitdown with ABC News journalist Linsey Davis. The former MCU actor went viral for his comments about Coretta Scott King.

That Good Morning America segment was not the first time Jonathan Majors mentioned the Civil Rights icon. Coretta Scott King’s daughter, Bernice King, seems to have had enough of her mother’s name being brought up by the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star.

“My mother wasn’t a prop. She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand… my mama was a force,” Bernice King tweeted on Tuesday (January 9).

My mother wasn’t a prop.



She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War.



Please understand…my mama was a force.



Here’s what I wrote about her a few years ago: https://t.co/qdCj7K5vXD#CorettaScottKing pic.twitter.com/8vhKBFm6oJ — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 9, 2024

Jonathan Majors appeared on ABC to discuss his recent misdemeanor convictions for reckless assault and harassment. The 34-year-old entertainer went on trial in New York following a 2023 domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

During the case, prosecutors played audio of Majors telling Jabbari she needed to behave more like Coretta Scott King and former First Lady Michelle Obama. He also used the interview with Linsey Davis to compare his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, to Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife.

“She’s an angel,” Jonathan Majors told Linsey Davis about Meagan Good. “She’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I found her.”