Jonathan Majors Gets Emotional In Trailer For First Interview Since Assault Conviction [VIDEO]

The “Quantumania’ actor is ready to break his silence.

ABC News journalist Linsey Davis sat with Jonathan Majors for an exclusive conversation. The upcoming televised interview is the former Marvel Cinematic Universe star’s first public appearance since his criminal trial ended.

Majors was arrested in March 2023 following a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. On December 18, 2023, a New York jury convicted him of reckless assault and harassment. He will be sentenced on February 6, 2024.

Before returning to a courtroom next month, Jonathan Majors will speak about the fallout from his legal issues on Good Morning America. ABC released a 30-second trailer for the GMA segment. Majors got emotional in the teaser clip.

“It’s been hard,” Jonathan Majors tells Linsey Davis while wiping away tears from his eyes. In her promotional tweet posted on Thursday (January 4), Davis called the interview with the 34-year-old actor “riveting.”

Here's a first look at @ABCNewsLive “Prime” anchor @LinseyDavis' exclusive interview with #JonathanMajors, his first interview since being convicted of assault, airing Monday, January 8 on @ABCNetwork's @GMA . pic.twitter.com/rsutt8EKu7 — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) January 5, 2024

Following the incident with Grace Jabbari and before the conviction, the United States Army suspended recruiting commercials featuring Jonathan Majors. Additionally, his management company and public relations firm dropped him after the initial arrest in 2023.

Jonathan Majors appeared to be on the path to becoming one of the top stars in Hollywood. His breakout performance came in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. The Yale School of Drama graduate went on to star in the MCU’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang the Conqueror. However, Marvel Studios fired Majors from future movies immediately after his conviction.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office with a $106,109,650 opening haul in February 2023. Two weeks later, Creed III landed at No. 1 by racking up a first-weekend total of $58,370,007. Jonathan Majors portrayed Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson in that sports drama.

The Good Morning America interview with Jonathan Majors premieres on January 8 at 7 am ET. ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis will stream an extended interview on January 8 at 7 pm EST. Plus, IMPACT x Nightline will stream a half-hour special beginning January 11.