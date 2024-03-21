Jonathan Majors Says He’s “Not Surprised” By Ex-Girlfriend’s Assault & Defamation Lawsuit

Grace Jabbari filed a federal lawsuit in New York against her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Majors. The suit came after a jury found Majors guilty of assaulting and harassing Jabbari during a March 2023 incident in the state.
In addition, Grace Jabbari accused Jonathan Majors of defamation. Her legal team claims Majors attempted to paint Jabbari as a “crazy liar” and not a victim of his physical and emotional abuse.
TMZ caught up with Majors after the Creed III actor took part in a training session. When asked about his former girlfriend’s pending litigation, he responded, “I’m not surprised. I knew it was coming from the beginning.”
New York police officers arrested Jonathan Majors for assault and harassment. After pleading not guilty, the California-born entertainer’s criminal trial began in November 2023.
Majors was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, both misdemeanor charges. The 34-year-old Yale University graduate will be sentenced during an April 8 court hearing.
As a result of his conviction, Marvel Studios dropped Jonathan Majors from his high-profile role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU movie franchise. He reportedly met Grace Jabbari while filming 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.