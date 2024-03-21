Jonathan Majors Says He’s “Not Surprised” By Ex-Girlfriend’s Assault & Defamation Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The former MCU star still awaits sentencing in his criminal case.

Grace Jabbari filed a federal lawsuit in New York against her ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Majors. The suit came after a jury found Majors guilty of assaulting and harassing Jabbari during a March 2023 incident in the state.

In addition, Grace Jabbari accused Jonathan Majors of defamation. Her legal team claims Majors attempted to paint Jabbari as a “crazy liar” and not a victim of his physical and emotional abuse.

TMZ caught up with Majors after the Creed III actor took part in a training session. When asked about his former girlfriend’s pending litigation, he responded, “I’m not surprised. I knew it was coming from the beginning.”

New York police officers arrested Jonathan Majors for assault and harassment. After pleading not guilty, the California-born entertainer’s criminal trial began in November 2023.

Majors was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, both misdemeanor charges. The 34-year-old Yale University graduate will be sentenced during an April 8 court hearing.

As a result of his conviction, Marvel Studios dropped Jonathan Majors from his high-profile role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU movie franchise. He reportedly met Grace Jabbari while filming 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.