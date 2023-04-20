Jonathan Majors Has More Alleged Victims, New Report Says

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors may have more major problems as the Manhattan DA has other women ready to testify against the embattled actor.

It looks like Jonathan Majors will have more compelling evidence against him when he appears in court on May 8. Multiple alleged abuse victims are preparing to come forward to speak out against the superstar actor as he faces charges that he assaulted his girlfriend, according to a new report.

Sources with Variety magazine say that there are a number of previous alleged victims that are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorneys office.

The district attorney did not comment for this breaking story and Jonathan Majors did not comment on the record. Disney reps have not commented either.

Majors was arrested on March 25th in Manhattan and charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment allegedly involving a 30-year-old woman, presumed to be his girlfriend.

His lawyer has steadfastly denied the allegations against Majors.

The “Creed III” star has either been dropped or parted ways from a number of entities including Entertainment 360, his management team. The actor’s personal behavior was the reported reason for the severance and the recent case was not specified.

The Lede Company, his PR firm, has dropped him as well. Italian fashion house Valentino disinvited him to the glamorous Met Gala on May 1st.