Jonathan Majors Lawyer Says Video Proves Actor “Completely Innocent” As U.S. Army Pulls Ad Over Assault Charges 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors “is provably the victim,” says his lawyer, who claims the alleged victim recanted the allegations in two statements.

The U.S. Army has issued a statement confirming they have paused their ad campaign featuring Jonathan Majors after he was arrested Saturday for alleged assault.

They pulled two “Be All You Can Be” commercials featuring the actor, although they plan to continue running other campaign ads.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” Army Enterprise Marketing Office public affairs chief Laura DeFrancisco confirmed in a statement. “We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

Jonathan Majors Lawyer Claims Alleged Victim Recanted Allegations

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on Saturday (Mar. 25) following an alleged “domestic dispute” with a woman. On Sunday, his lawyer Priya Chaudhry said her client is “completely innocent,” and video evidence will prove it.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Chaudhry said in a statement as per Variety.

She claimed the evidence “includes video footage,” from the vehicle where the alleged incident occurred alongside “witness testimony,” from the driver and others. Chaudhry also said “two written statements,” from the alleged victim “recanting these allegations,” alongside the other evidence, “proves that Mr Majors is entirely innocent,” of the assault charges.

“Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Prosecutors charged Jonathan Majors with misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. A judge reportedly released the actor without bail on Saturday.