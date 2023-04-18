Jonathan Majors Dumped By Manager, Publicist And Met Gala After Domestic Violence Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his talent manager and publicist following his domestic violence arrest last month.

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor was arrested in New York City on March 25th and charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment in relation to an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

His lawyer has denied the allegations.

Several sources told Deadline on Monday night that the “Creed III” star has parted ways with his longtime talent management team at Entertainment 360. His departure was reportedly due to issues surrounding the actor’s personal behavior.

In addition, the 33-year-old has been dropped by his PR firm, The Lede Company, and Majors and leaders at Italian fashion house Valentino have reportedly “mutually agreed” that he would not attend this year’s Met Gala on May 1st as one of its guests.

According to the outlets, Majors is still being represented by the WME agency.

The unnamed woman was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck” following the alleged assault.

Shortly after his arrest, Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, insisted that her team had obtained “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

In a statement, she said, “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever.”

Majors is expected to appear in court over the charges on May 8th.