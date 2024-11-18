Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Announce Engagement Days After Split Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Congratulations are in order for Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good, who confirmed their engagement on Sunday night.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are taking their relationship a step further, entering a new chapter after announcing they are engaged.

The happy couple revealed the news at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday night (November 17). The actress showed off her engagement ring as she posed on the red carpet.

The announcement was made extra special as Majors and Good first met at the 2022 gala, although they didn’t begin dating until 2023.

Jonathan Majors gushed over new financé Meagan Good during a red carpet interview.

“Life is crazy—I’m crying to you—she is the most perfect, beautiful, divine [and] powerful being that I’ve ever met,” he told EBONY. “The fact that she said I’m gonna run with you, I’m with it. I feel great.”

The Creed star and the Harlem actress sparked rumors of a relationship after being spotted on a date at the movies in May 2023. The outing was two months after Majors was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. He denied the allegations and was later sentenced to attend a 52-week domestic violence intervention program.

Majors confirmed his relationship with Good at the Congressional Black Caucus’s Annual Black and White Gala in Washington, D.C., on September 23, referring to her as “the missus.”

Meanwhile, the engagement announcement arrived amid whispers of a split. The speculation arose following a rumor on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” last Monday. However, a spokesperson came forward to deny the gossip.

“They are not broken up,” a rep told TMZ. “In fact, they will be attending the Ebony 100 Gala together.”

Check out Meagan Good discussing her relationship with Jonathan Majors in July.