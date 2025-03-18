Jonathan Majors Scandal Erupts As Alleged Audio Admitting To Assault Of Ex-Girlfriend Surfaces

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The arrival of the audio syncs up with Jonathan Majors upcoming film “Magazine Dreams.”

Jonathan Majors faces yet another scandal linked to the assault case involving his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in which he was found guilty in last April.

On Monday (March 17), Rolling Stone published an alleged audio recording of Majors appearing to admit to physically abusing Jabari. According to the report, the origin of the audio dates back to 2022, when Majors lived with Jabbari in London as she filmed a Disney+ series.

The couple had purportedly been fighting for days, after which Majors is accused of slamming Jabbari into a car and strangling her. While Jabbari confronts Majors about the attack on the alleged audio, Majors allegedly admits to being “aggressive” with her— something which he claims he’s never done with another woman.

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever,” Majors begins in the alleged audio. “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

Jonathan Majors has admitted to strangling his ex-girlfriend in newly unearthed audio.



“I aggressed you” — Majors



“You strangled me and pushed me against the car” — Majors’ ex



“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah” — Majors



(Source: https://t.co/NhlNOvuEBe) pic.twitter.com/yRGAG4lrzX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 17, 2025

Jabbari chimes in, saying, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” to which Majors allegedly responds, “Yes, all those things are under aggressed, yeah.” Majors doubled down, adding, “That’s never happened to me.”

Elsewhere in the recording, Jabbari claims the root of the attack was centered in her own “sarcastic” rhetoric to Majors, which he denies.

“Well clearly, it’s more than that,” Majors says, prompting Jabbari to repsond, saying, “Something inside of you.” Majors replied, “Yeah, towards you,” as the recording ends.

An attorney for Jabbari declined to comment on the audio clip.

Majors was arrested in New York in March 2023 following an altercation with Jabbari in the back of a vehicle. A jury found the Creed actor guilty of assaulting and harassing Jabbari and a judge sentenced Majors to attend domestic violence counseling. Additionally, Jabbari dropped her federal assault and defamation lawsuit against Majors in November of 2024. Majors and Jabbari reportedly filed a joint notice with the court on November 21 via their attorneys, affirming that the lawsuit was “hereby dismissed with prejudice.”

The alleged audio of Majors surfaces amid the arrival of his upcoming film Magazine Dreams which is due out March 21. On top of that, the clip follows Majors recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, during which he opened up about the childhood abuse trauma he suffered from.

Majors described the lasting emotional scars left by childhood sexual abuse, confessing the experiences deeply impacted his emotional well-being.

“I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was nine,” Majors explained. “From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f##### up.”