Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault & Defamation Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors was facing a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, following his conviction for assault and harassment.

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has dropped her federal assault and defamation lawsuit against him.

Jabbari filed her suit back in March, three months after a jury found the Creed actor guilty of assaulting and harassing Jabbari during an incident in New York in March of 2023. In April, a judge sentenced Major to attend domestic violence counseling.

In her defamation lawsuit, Grace Jabbari accused Jonathan Majors of attempting to paint her as a “crazy liar” and not a victim of his physical and emotional abuse.

She alleged that he defamed her by continuing to deny the assault despite the guilty verdict. She claimed Majors “participated in an exclusive interview with ABC News wherein he doubled down on his public attack of Grace, claiming that she is lying about the entire pattern of abuse she has described, as he has ‘never laid [his] hands on a woman.'”

Majors and Jabbari reportedly filed a joint notice with the court on Thursday (November 21) via their attorneys, affirming that the lawsuit was “hereby dismissed with prejudice.”

Majors was arrested in March 2023 following an altercation with Jabbari in the back of a vehicle. Judge Michael Gaffey ordered the actor to attend a domestic violence intervention program. Judge Gaffey also barred majors from any contact whatsoever with Jabbari.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors is celebrating his recent engagement with Meagan Good. The happy couple announced the news during an appearance at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday night (November 17).