Jonathan Majors Talks Building “New Universe” With Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors opened up to AllHipHop about life after controversy and how love with Meagan Good is fueling his next creative chapter.

Jonathan Majors has shifted the focus from Hollywood chaos to control over his life.

In a candid conversation, the thespian offered a glimpse into what success means to him now as he movies into a new phase of his life, professionally and personally.

“Success looks like waking up in the morning rested kissing my wife, going to the gym,” Majors said. “Working my brain working my body coming home hanging out with my wife, out with my dogs and then make some art. Make some art that’s really going to touch people.”

Minus Hollywood validation, sought by so many, Majors has become something more grounded. His creative purpose and divine guidance have taken over he said.

“I feel like if God didn’t want me to do it he’d take the desire from me… just take the taste away. And all he’s done is enhance it.” Majors shared. “So I know something’s coming. I mean we got two things on deck so yeah I can’t wait to get back out there and give you guys something else.”

Majors told AHH about his two new projects. Merciless, a sci-fi thriller directed by Martin Villeneuve, delves into spiritual darkness, and True Threat, an action-packed revenge thriller helmed by Gerard McMurray. In AllHipHop‘s exclusive interview, Majors revealed he has started training for True Threat.

The man once known as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) might be stepping into a new franchise entirely, one built hand-in-hand with actress Meagan Good. The real-life couple are hinting at creative collaborations that extend far beyond date nights.

When asked about their professional chemistry, Majors didn’t hesitate.

“I’ve started the universe,” he said. “We do have a… yeah. Yeah. I’d do anything with her. I’m doing the best movie with her [in] life and we work well together. We work really well together. I’ve helped her with some stuff. She’s helped me with some stuff. I was like “Oh this is good. Oh yeah of course. It’s good.” You’re in love and each other and you believe in each other so yeah that’s definitely going to happen. I can call it. Yeah that’s going to happen.”

After a year defined by public scrutiny, Majors appears to be reclaiming his narrative one moment at a time.

Majors captivated audiences with his powerful performance in Magazine Dreams, the critically acclaimed film that earned him a Special Jury Award at Sundance 2023. The film explores the relentless pursuit of bodybuilding perfection and its dark psychological consequences. It has moved from theaters to streaming.

Magazine Dreams is now available for purchase on various outlets.