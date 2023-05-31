Jordan Brand Makes History Promoting Sarah Mensah As The First Woman To Be President Of Company

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After 39 years, the company has hired a woman to run the company.

Outside of Adidas and perhaps the Nike Air Force One (aka the Uptowns), there is no more classic Hip-Hop sneaker than Air Jordans.

For almost four decades, Air Jordans have been making history with people wrapping around street corners waiting in line for the latest drop. Now, the brand is making history in a new way … with its leadership.

According to Nike.com, Sarah Mensah, who was the first woman to be the Vice President/GM, North America for the brand, will now become President of Jordan Brand.

BREAKING: Nike Inc. announces that current VP Sarah Mensah has been named the new President of Jordan Brand. pic.twitter.com/sDqzdpLiD6 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 25, 2023

She is not just a pretty face.

According to Boardroom.tv, she served as VP and COO of the Portland Trailblazers from 2009 to 2012. During that time, she made strides, as a part of the leadership team and grew the team’s revenue up 105%.

Her work at Jordan has been just as dynamic for a lot of reasons. However, one of those reasons tops them all … working directly with the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.

Mensah said in 2021, “Working in the Jordan Brand, I had the opportunity to sit at the table with Michael Jordan himself. I was able to learn and draft off of his example. I understood that all success requires us to stretch and push beyond our comfort zones. The intensity and inspiration of being challenged to achieve something more by the GOAT himself stays with me to this day.”

Now in the President’s seat, perhaps she will make moves where she will be called the GOAT.